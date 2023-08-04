The woke NBA players union is saying it is “alarming” that the Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to Never Back Down, the Super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said in a statement on Thursday, according to Fox News.

The NBPA has taken issue with donating money “earned through the labor of its employees” to a political cause.

“NBA governors, players, and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players,” the union exclaimed.

“The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient,” that recipient being Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis Super PAC.

The team acknowledged the donation with a date of May 19, five days before DeSantis announced his official campaign for president. Even so, it was obvious Never Back Down was founded as a Super PAC to support DeSantis’s presidential ambitions.





“To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race,” the Magic spokesperson said. “It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”

For his part, DeSantis fired back at the NBPA for its attack on the Magic.

“It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” DeSantis said in reply to the NBPA, according to Fox News.

The Magic are owned by a holding company, RDV Sports, which is controlled by the DeVos family. Amway co-founder Richard DeVos founded RDV in 1991. After Richard DeVos’ passing in 2018, control of RDV was passed to his son, Dan, who serves as chairman of the Orlando Magic.

