VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe Says Highlight of Her Career Was Getting Equal Pay

Megan Rapinoe
Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

After the sad end of the U.S. Women’s National Team which was unceremoniously sent home early from the Women’s World Cup after a loss to Sweden, Megan Rapinoe was asked what she thinks is the highlight of her professional soccer career.

Unsurprisingly, it was not playing for the honor of the United States that immediately came to mind as one of her most fond memories, but instead was her efforts to win equal pay between the men’s and women’s teams.

Rapinoe is retiring from professional soccer now that the 2023 season is over, and after the U.S. women were tossed out of the World Cup for losing to Sweden, a reporter asked Rapinoe about her favorite memory about being on Team U.S.A.

After being asked, “is there a memory that stands out for you right now in this moment,” Rapinoe replied, “Probably equal pay chance.”

She went on to claim that her support of equal pay “changed the world forever.”

I mean, after the finals, and I think, you know, they’re saying equal pay but they could have been saying a lot of things. It seems as I always fought for so much more. That’s been the most rewarding part for me.

Of course, playing in World Cups and winning championships and doing all that. But to know that we used our really special talents to do something, you know, that’s really like changed the world forever.

I think that means the most to me and, you know, the players in this locker room here, they’re just getting started, and the old players I’ve played with, obviously, um, you know, who know what it’s like to be in the grind, um, that’s the best part.

Being chosen to represent her country at high-profile sporting events such as international championships, the World Cup, and the Olympics, and wearing the red, white, and blue U.S. team uniforms was not as important as winning “equal pay.” That sums up this left-wing activist’s career perfectly. Her only pride is in her political activism.

Megan Rapinoe, player with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, speaks during an event marking Equal Pay Day in the Eisenhower Executive Office...

Megan Rapinoe, player with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, speaks during an event marking Equal Pay Day in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Many were disgusted, but unsurprised by Rapinoe’s proclamation:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.