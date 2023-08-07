Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 362: Confronting Modern Woke Sports Insanity; Guest: Breitbart Sports Editor Dylan Gwinn

Breitbart Sports Editor Dylan Gwinn joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest sports stories, including the NASCAR driver suspended for liking a meme on social media, the LIV-PGA merger (and whether Saudi Arabia could potentially buy every American sport), and the issue of paid players in the NCAA.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

