Michelle Obama’s Mother, Marian Robinson Dies at 86

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed on Friday that her mother, Marian Robinson, had died at the age of 86.

In a post on X, the former first lady shared a link to a joint statement from Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, and Craig and Kelly Robinson, along with Robinson’s grandchildren.

Michelle Obama described her mom as having been her “rock” and added that she had always been “there for whatever” she needed.

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed,” the former first lady wrote in her post on X. “She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life.”

My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life: https://t.co/F7T6q625PC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 31, 2024

Marian Lois Shield Robinson is described as having “had a way of summing up the truths about life in a word or two” or even with a “quick phrase that made everyone around her stop and think,” the Obamas and Robinsons wrote in their joint statement.

“Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world’s roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace,” the statement continues.

The statement adds that Robinson grew up in a family of seven children “on the red-lined South Side of Chicago.”

Prior to getting a job as a secretary, she had studied to become a teacher.

Robinson eventually met Fraser Robinson, whom she ended up marrying. The couple had two children, Craig and Michelle.

“We will all miss her greatly, and we wish she were here to offer us some perspective, to mend our heavy hearts with a laugh and a dose of her wisdom,” the joint statement adds.