Marlow: Dems Want to Wear Trump Out, Get Him Away from Issues Like Economy, Border, Crime

On Friday’s edition of the “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” podcast, New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow argued that Democrats want to try to wear down 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump with the criminal charges against him and Trump can’t play into that goal by sacrificing his message on the economy to focus on relitigating his trial in New York.

Host Tomi Lahren said that Trump’s presser earlier in the day on the trial had about 25 minutes that he could have skipped because he spent too much time getting bogged down in the legalities of the case.

Marlow responded, “It’s a great observation.” He added that what Trump said the night before and his rally in the Bronx was better, and Trump can’t let Democrats succeed at their goal of wearing him down.

He added that Trump has to get back to his message on the economy and can’t play into the goals of Democrats by debating legalities at the expense of economic messaging and argued that it’s dangerous to assume that Trump has won the election because of the conviction because Democrats clearly wanted to see Trump convicted.

