Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk is preparing to host a town hall on his social media website for former President Donald Trump after slamming Trump’s conviction.

A source familiar with the plans told the Wall Street Journal he would be partnering with NewsNation to air a town hall event where users on X, formerly known as Twitter, will submit questions that will be answered by Trump.

The source added that there would also be a town hall event hosted on X for independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

In response to the verdict, Musk stated that “great damage was done.”

“If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter — motivated by politics, rather than justice — then anyone is at risk of a similar fate,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

https://t.co/zrHCyIZazh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2024

Trump will be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republican Party is set to host its national convention on July 15.

After the verdict from the jury, Trump cast blame on President Joe Biden for the “rigged decision.”

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt an opponent, a political opponent, and I think it’s just a disgrace,” Trump said.