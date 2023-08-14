VIDEO: Male Powerlifter Sets Women’s National Record in Canada

A man who identifies as a woman set a national record at a women’s powerlifting championship in Canada on Sunday.

Held at Brandon University’s Healthy Living Center, the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship served host to 40-year-old Anne Andres, a transgender athlete who already “holds multiple records in the female division, including women’s deadlift and bench press, and has placed first in nine out of the eleven competitions he has participated in over the past four years,” according to Reduxx.

Andres competed in the Female Masters Unequipped category at the competition on Sunday and took home first place.

“Andres’s total powerlifting score was over 200lbs more than the top-performing female in the same class – 597.5lbs versus SuJan Gil’s 387.5lbs total. A “total” is the sum of the heaviest weight lifted for the squat, bench press, and deadlift,” noted Reduxx.

“Andres’ total would have placed him amongst the top-performing male powerlifters in the entire championship had he participated in the men’s category,” it added.

Andres not only set the Canadian women’s national record but also possibly set an unofficial women’s world powerlifting record. The Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the parent organization for the Western Canadian Championships, previously made a wholly radical rule allowing males to compete in womens’ sports strictly off gender identity.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) said that the CPU’s “Trans Inclusion Policy” meant that males could participate in women’s sports without even undergoing hormone treatment.

“Based on this background and available evidence, the Expert Working Group felt that trans athletes should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify, regardless of whether or not they have undergone hormone therapy,” the document read.

Linda Blade, founder of the International Consortium on Female Sport, told Reduxx that the CPU championed unfairness by including Andres.

“Since we became aware of Anne Andres’s unethical participation in CPU female powerlifting in January of 2023, we have written letters, helped affected athletes obtain legal representation, and worked very hard to convince CPU to align with its own international federation to ensure fairness for Canadian women,” said Blade.

Andres celebrated the win and shared a video from the competition on his Instagram account.

“Today I did some lifting. Not just some lifting. I got to lift with friends from across Canada. Friends who welcome me and love me and want me to be there. Friends who support trying to be the best me. I couldn’t ask for more than that, could I?” wrote Andres. “Keep in mind I turned 40 a week ago so suddenly being master 1 is kind of hollow. That in mind, I got every masters record and two unofficial world masters records. I don’t care about records. I care about being there with my friends.”

Reactions on Twitter were brutal:

It’s not enough to boot these men out of women’s competitions. Every “record” that has even been “broken” by them — every title that has been stolen — needs to be returned to the woman who actually earned it. In a just world, thieves don’t get to keep what they steal. https://t.co/m5xix2AXRy — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) August 14, 2023

Failed sports man invades women's sport and sets male records against women. Pathetic. https://t.co/HNQoRdnc6y — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) August 14, 2023

I guess women should just get on a bit of testosterone to even the odds. Maybe every man should take estrogen and every woman testosterone? Equality? Yes? ὈI’m really nervous what 2024 is going to bring us… hello? https://t.co/gvoqwxR28a — L G B (@L__G__B) August 14, 2023

In February of this year, Andres became a known name in advocate circles when a video showed him criticizing the bench press skills of female powerlifters.

Anne Andres (male who identifies and competes as a woman) doesn't understand why female powerlifters are so "bad" at bench press….well idk Anne, but maybe it's because you have 20 times more testosterone than them. Just a thought…. pic.twitter.com/klxd4WaoYc — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 17, 2023

