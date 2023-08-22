‘There Is No Between’: UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Says There Are Only Two Genders

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov was undefeated in the Octagon, and he is undefeated on the topic of radical gender ideology as well.

The retired lightweight champ sat down for an interview with podcast host Patrick Bet-David in which he dropped some knowledge and brought sanity into the otherwise insane debate regarding gender ideology.

During the discussion, Bet-David asked Nurmagomedov “how many genders” they have in his native Russia. His answer did not disappoint.

“I see only woman and man. There is no between,” the champ said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares the story of the first time he came across ‘all gender’ restrooms in California. “I’m from big mountains, and we have only two genders” 😭😭😭 🎥 @PBDsPodcast pic.twitter.com/1jql0fUqwI — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 21, 2023

“I grew up in very traditional place with a very traditional family. I am very happy with this. I’m from big mountains, and we have only two genders,” Khabib continued.

Nurmagomedov also went into detail about his befuddlement when confronted with two “all-gender” bathrooms at a coffee shop in California. There are probably a lot of Americans who would love to run for the “big mountains” as well after experiencing the insanity of the radical gender ideology movement. Nurmagomedov spends much of his time in California training and working at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose.

It’s unclear if Nurmagomedov was aware he was choosing to work and play in the belly of the liberal beast when he made the decision to spend so much time in California. But it’s safe to say Mr. Nurmagomedov has received quite a culture shock.

Good for him that it hasn’t changed him. Bad on us that there aren’t more people in California who feel the same way.