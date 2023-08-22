Trans Cyclists Win Races Against Females in Washington, Switzerland

Two transgender cyclists, men living as women, beat their female competitors at races in Washington and Switzerland, with one collecting a $566 cash prize.

In Switzerland, Kian Gysin won first place in the women’s fixed-gear racing final “as part of the Zuricrit event that was being held in the middle of the city,” according to Reduxx. Gysin won 500 Swiss Francs – the equivalent of $566 USD.

Male bike racer Kiana Gysin won the women's Zuricrit fixed gear race today in Zürich. He also placed first in the qualifying event. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/71isMHygKM — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) August 19, 2023

In Richmond, Washington, 35-year-old cyclist Claire Law, a man living as a woman, beat out two teenage girls to win the 1/2/3 Women’s Northwest Elimination Champion at the Jerry Baker Velodrome.

“In a livestream of the event, Law was seen crushing his teenaged opponents,” noted Reduxx. “As the third place rider Lucy Dorer, 15, was eliminated, second place rider Lucy Scoville, aged 17 can be seen completely dropping back for the last lap, and not even bothering to compete with Law, who sailed ahead to what appeared to be an easy victory.”

🏆Male bike racer Claire (Ivan) Law became the women's P/1/2/3 northwest champion in the elimination race last night at Jerry Baker Velodrome in Washington. Those juniors in and are exactly who we want to develop in this sport, right @usacycling? pic.twitter.com/HBCDwpwNMX — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) August 19, 2023

The Independent Council on Women’s Sports, which has advocated for fairness in women’s sports, said that Law has previously “appeared on women’s podiums consistently for years and joins over 50 men competing in women’s cycling in recent years.”

Gysin had previously protested the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) decision to ban transgenders from official UCI events if they had gone through puberty. The organization determined that the previous barrier based on testosterone levels was not “sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men.”

The group FemMess, which “promotes intersectional feminist discussions” in cycling, strongly condemned the decision.

“We from FemMess CC strongly condemn UCI’s decision to essentially ban trans woman from competitive cycling, this decision has no basis in scientific findings and has only been implemented because of the current transmisogynistic political climate and pressure from trans exclusionary organizations. We won’t be attending any event that follows UCI Guidelines as we won’t financially support organizations like this,” the group posted on Instagram, where Gysin can be seen in a photo.

“We stand for an intersectional feminist approach to the sport and bio essentialism is dangerous for everyone, they won’t stop with trans woman. F**k UCI!” the group concluded.

