WATCH: High School Football Coach Arrested After Appearing to Punch Player in the Stomach

A football coach at a Georgia high school has been arrested after being seen on video appearing to punch a teenage player in the stomach during a game.

The adult, whose name has not been publicly released, coaches for Mays High School in southwest Atlanta, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mays Raiders were playing a game in Douglas County on Saturday at the Eddie S. Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta, Georgia, when the incident was caught on video.

In the video, a coach is seen confronting a player near the sidelines during which he delivers a quick rabbit punch to the player’s midsection, causing the student to double over.

School officials called the coach a “lay coach,” meaning that he is not an actual employee of the school and is a volunteer.

Lay coaches do not hold professional teaching certifications, but are required to undergo a background check and complete a GHSA training program.

The coach was arrested and charged with battery. The school district added that he also “faces administrative charges from the district.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston