Investigators say they now know the cause of the fiery explosion that destroyed NFL player Caleb Farley’s home, killing his father on Aug. 21.

Investigators are saying that the explosion was the result of a natural gas accident that likely began in the bedroom, but the exact point of origin is not officially pinpointed, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mooresville, N.C., home was rocked by the explosion last week at around 11:55 p.m., according to reports.

The home was purchased by the player for his 61-year-old father after his mother died at 53 of cancer in 2018.

UPDATE: Iredell Emergency Management confirms the man who died in the explosion was Robert Farley. Caleb Farley is here with his family and friends as they begin to sift through what is left of his home. pic.twitter.com/ZWQGAkLrBR — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 22, 2023

The Moorseville Fire Marshall’s office said that their investigation is closed due to the “instability of the remaining structure.” The marshal added that the “remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider.”

A neighbor said that the explosion that leveled the $2 million, four-bed and four-bath home was shocking.

“It was like Armageddon. There was insulation coming out of the air like snow, bricks down the street hundreds of feet away, pieces of wood. Pretty devastating to see that big explosion,” neighbor Pete Schuerger told the media.

Farley memorialized his father in an Instagram post, saying, “I see you on the other side pops love you 4L enjoy the lord and the universe.”

The team took a knee in prayer for the player and his family in their time of need during their Aug. 22 practice.

Tennessee Titans players kneel together in prayer at practice Tuesday after cornerback Caleb Farley's father, Robert Farley, was killed in a home explosion. https://t.co/TfSyTcHv0E pic.twitter.com/H6LjdC7bcX — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) August 22, 2023

