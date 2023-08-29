NASCAR Blasted for ‘Blatantly Illegal’ Diversity Internship Program that Excludes Whites

NASCAR is under fire for an internship program that excludes white people from applying.

The car racing organization’s “Diversity Internship Program” directly lists specific racial requirements for the applicants eligible to join the program, according to the criteria on the website.

Under “requirements,” the website tells applicants that they must be a U.S. citizen or be eligible to work in the U.S. and must have “at least” reached their sophomore year in college.

But those requirements are secondary as the list also lays out racial requirements as its first bullet point.

Applicants must “Be a member of one or more of the following races/ethnic minority classifications: Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Latino or Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander,” the web page says.

"APPLICANTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS" the requirement list reads before stipulating that applicants must not be white men. But despite their discriminatory diversity programs, NASCAR still claims to be an equal opportunity employer. pic.twitter.com/e54rdYJ5uZ — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) August 28, 2023

Not listed is “Caucasian,” or “white,” or even “European.”

The racial requirements seem to be a “blatantly illegal” violation of Title VII and the 1866 Civil Rights Act, according to David Bernstein, a professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia School of Law.

“Having a 100% quota for minorities for a position is illegal even under a very generous view of what is allowed,” Bernstein told the Daily Wire.

This “diversity internship” is not the only program that NASCAR seems to be excluding white applicants from being eligible to join.

The racing organization has similar racial stipulations for its Pit Crew Development Program, Driver Development Program, and Supplier Diversity Program, all connected to its Drive For Diversity program.

The eligibility section of each website lists the same racial minorities and excludes white people.

In fact, the Pit Crew Development Program seems to go even further to exclude whites and notes that applicants who identify as “Two or More Races” are also eligible, but only if they “identify with more than one of the above five races.” Apparently, a person who “identifies” as one of the approved five races is still ineligible if their second race is white.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston