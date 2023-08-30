LSU gymnast and SI swimsuit model Olivia Dunne has a lot on her plate. But, that’s okay. Because, to her, it’s an opportunity to deliver an empowering message to women everywhere.

In a video from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot, Dunne talks about handling the buzz, triumphs, and challenges, associated with being the highest-earning college athlete in America, a college athlete, student, all while trying to have a somewhat normal life.

“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” Dunne said.

“You can be an athlete, you can be in school, you can do modeling, but you can have the best of both worlds — and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all,” the 20-year-old concluded in the clip.”

Dunne’s most recent SI photoshoot took place in Puerto Rico.

Dunne isn’t just concerned with her own success, however. She’s also using her success to help empower other female collegiate athletes seeking to enhance their fame and fortune.

Dunne has founded The Livvy Fund at LSU to help create NIL endorsement deals for female student-athletes.

There is none better than Olivia Dunne when learning how to grow a brand. She has amassed over 12 million followers across her various social media platforms. Dunne is currently dating MLB pitcher Paul Skenes.