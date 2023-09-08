Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney Thoroughly Mocked After ‘Trash’ Performance Against Lions

David Eulitt/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

With the absence of star tight end Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs needed another receiver to step up. That did not happen.

Not only did it not happen, but Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney seemed actually to regress by leaps and bounds. Toney had three huge drops against the Lions on Thursday’s season opener, but none were more catastrophic than this play where he let a perfectly thrown ball bounce off his hands and fall into the arms of Detroit’s Brian Branch for a pick 6.

And as mentioned, that wasn’t Toney’s only bad play.

For these inexplicable failures on the field, Toney was ruthlessly roasted online.

So bad did the X roasting get that Toney actually shut down his X account.

The bad news for the Chiefs is that Kelce’s status for Week 2 is still unknown. The good news for the Chiefs is that Kadarius Toney really can’t get much worse.

