Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney Thoroughly Mocked After ‘Trash’ Performance Against Lions

With the absence of star tight end Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs needed another receiver to step up. That did not happen.

Not only did it not happen, but Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney seemed actually to regress by leaps and bounds. Toney had three huge drops against the Lions on Thursday’s season opener, but none were more catastrophic than this play where he let a perfectly thrown ball bounce off his hands and fall into the arms of Detroit’s Brian Branch for a pick 6.

Wow Patrick Mahomes with a pick-6 after a Kadarius Toney drop. Brian Branch, wowpic.twitter.com/Mjlpm4orfC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023

And as mentioned, that wasn’t Toney’s only bad play.

For these inexplicable failures on the field, Toney was ruthlessly roasted online.

POV: Kadarius Toney attempting to gain access to the Kansas City Chiefs facility this morning 😂 #NFL pic.twitter.com/DVmgsW3nDp — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) September 8, 2023

BREAKING: Kadarius Toney was arrested following tonight's game.pic.twitter.com/gBv1pVVZm3 — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) September 8, 2023

Andy Reid shipping Kadarius Toney back to New York this morning.pic.twitter.com/HZvj6XFues — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 8, 2023

Kadarius Toney heading back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/IjkJzJDv0h — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2023

Andy Reid breaking down Kadarius Toney film this morning pic.twitter.com/GOwwqkvH3o — Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) September 8, 2023

So bad did the X roasting get that Toney actually shut down his X account.

The bad news for the Chiefs is that Kelce’s status for Week 2 is still unknown. The good news for the Chiefs is that Kadarius Toney really can’t get much worse.