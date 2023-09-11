Ex-Bengals Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested at Cincinnati Airport for Unruly Behavior

Former Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested on Monday at Cincinnati’s International Airport and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly creating a disturbance.

According to reports, Jones was deemed “an unruly passenger” on a flight that was preparing to take off. The police were called to assist the flight crew in having Jones removed from the flight, CBS News reported.

Jones was taken to Boone County Detention Center and booked on unspecified charges. He was released later and blasted the media outside the jail.

“This shit is getting old, brah,” he told the media, adding that he was not posing a threat to anyone and was wrongfully removed from the flight. “I’m a part of the media, too, but report the motherfucking facts. Report the facts and stop reporting the bullshit.”

“I paid for two seats myself,” Jones continued. “I had a conversation with a stewardess — a man — about the charger (not) working. ‘Can you move me somewhere else?’ It went from a whole thing, from moving me to, ‘Oh, if we move you, we gotta stop the whole plane.’ … This is what ya’ll want, though. … I’m not kissing nobody a–. If I’m wrong, I’ma tell you I’m wrong. I’m wrong for telling the flight attendant that the charger is not working for the seat ’cause I need my iPad to work when I get to New York?”

Jones has a long history of troubles with the law.

In 2019, for instance, he was hit with a long list of charges after an incident at an Indiana casino. He reportedly was tackled by police as he tried to flee them.

Before that, in 2017, he was arrested and charged with assault in Cincinnati. In that incident, he was accused of attacking a security guard.

His arrests led to a suspension for an entire season in 2007 when he was with the Titans.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston