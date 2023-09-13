Oberlin College Lacrosse Coach Who Spoke Out Against Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports, Removed from Position

Kim Russell, the now former head coach of the uber-woke Oberlin College women’s lacrosse team, was removed from her role and given a job at the college shuffling papers after she spoke out in opposition to transgender athletes competing against natural-born females.

Russell did not just make a statement against male-born athletes being allowed to choose to compete as a female. She also ” appeared in a documentary opposing trans athletes, Fox News reported.

The college coach now says that she has been the target of a smear campaign by other college employees, and the school has retaliated against her.

“I have been taken out of the role of coach, which is what I have done for 27 years,” Russell told Fox.

“I have been asked to take a role as Employee Wellness Program manager, which would have no contact with students and be creating things, which is paperwork,” she added.

Russell also says she has recordings of other college employees accusing her of being “filled with hate” and telling her that her opinions are disrupting the school.

She also says that Creg Jantz, senior associate director of athletics, told her, “It’s acceptable to have your own opinions, but when they go against Oberlin College’s beliefs, it’s a problem for your employment.”

This is really really huge. The voice we've been missing is that of coaches. Watch this to understand why so many remain silent even though they know what they're being told to do is wrong. Thank you for putting your name to this, Coach Kim Russell. https://t.co/F91Qlgw9A4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 29, 2023

Russell says that Natalie Winkelfoos, associate vice president of athletics, also went on the attack. Winkelfoos reportedly told Russell, “Unfortunately, you fall into the category of people that are kind of filled with hate in the world.”

“I did speak to the athletic director as she presented me with the new role they have offered me,” Russell said.

“Originally, I was told all of these things, that I fall into a group of hate, that people are calling me transphobic, transgressive and unsafe,” she continued.

“My office was a place of solace, a place where people could come and cry, and be loved and get support,” Russell told Fox. “I have just been blown away by the continued increase in biological males playing in women’s and girls sports.”

⚠️BURNED AT THE STAKE: In 2022, Coach Kim Russell shared a post on her Instagram opposing Lia Thomas competing in women's swimming, leading to a series of disciplinary meetings ripe with ridicule and reprimand organized by Oberlin College administrators.https://t.co/FFGynjQZFX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) August 29, 2023

“I am so passionate about this because the reason we have these opportunities to play and coach is because of the women who came before me, who fought for us to have these opportunities,” she said.

“I don’t think the younger generation understand that these opportunities weren’t here years ago,” she explained.

“People saying, ‘A transwoman is a woman.’ How can you not think that?” she marveled.

She also feels that she has been discriminated against by school officials.

“I had prepared myself emotionally because I knew what was coming,” she said of participating in the documentary. “I felt like I was burned at the stake. I felt like I was stoned and hanged all at the same time.”

In the documentary, Russell said science has already determined who is a man and who is a woman. “It is scientific that, biologically, males and females are different. Period. I don’t believe biological males should be in women’s locker rooms. Where’s the Me Too movement now? What happened to that?”

“I really believe that women should be competing against other biological females,” she said.

School officials demanded that Russell apologize to the staff and students after her documentary appearance. But she says she won’t do it.

“I’m not writing a letter of apology, I’m not sorry,” Russell said in the documentary. “I really believe that women should be competing against other biological females.”

Oberlin is the same Ohio college that lost a massive lawsuit against a local bakery that it accused of racism. The bakery sued the school for defaming them, and the school was ordered to pay $33 million in damages.

The college is now engaged in a separate lawsuit against its insurance company, which refuses to pay the $36 million.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston