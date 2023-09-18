VIDEO: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Cracks Fans Up with Defiant Flag Challenge

Warner Todd Huston

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had fans in stitches Sunday with his determined flag challenge on a call he disputed during the Pats’ game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots were working for a first down, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed, trying to achieve that. The refs, though, ruled that Stevenson was short. But Belichick thoroughly disagreed with that assessment.

The coach pulled his red challenge flag out of his right sock, and as he stood there trying to decide whether or not to make the challenge, a ref came by with a boundary line and made Belichick move out of the way.

That further annoyance pushed the coach toward his decision as he defiantly slammed his challenge flag to the grass right in front of the ref.

Belichick lost his challenge, and the officials let their first ruling stand. And it went downhill from there as the Pats lost the game 24-17.

But while it was clear that Belichick was disgusted by the whole thing, his flag-tossing defiance had fans rolling in the aisles.

