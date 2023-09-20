Last weekend, former NFL player Sergio Brown’s mother was found dead lying in a creek behind her home, and the player was nowhere to be found. Now, Brown has posted a video accusing the FBI and the local police of some skullduggery.

Brown’s mother, Myrtle, was found dead in a creek behind her Maywood, Illinois, home, but the player himself could not be located.

While officials still do not know his whereabouts, Brown surfaced on social media in a rambling and incoherent video posted on Monday.

In the video, Brown seems to be saying that the FBI or the Maywood Police, or both, had something to do with his mother’s death, and he accuses the FBI in particular of kidnapping him, not once, but twice.

“Fake news, fake news, fake news! It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 agent gas, unwarranted,” he adamantly insisted in the video.

Update: ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, who was previously thought to be missing, isn't missing – he posted an Instagram rant saying he thought mom was on vacation’ days after her body found.https://t.co/EGgh2GTC4E A latest report said a neighbor claimed: "They seen Brown taking… https://t.co/DrFp6IC2iy pic.twitter.com/crbnhkCfoJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2023

“They kidnapped me twice from home, the Maywood police department, right,” he continued.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police,” he ranted. “I thought my fucking momma was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s fucking fake news. Get the fuck out of my God damn face. She retired. You want to come to me. Maywood police going to give me money. FBI had to do it. They got the power to do some shit like that. What the fuck is going on? That’s fake news. Don’t come fucking with me.”

Witnesses have told police that they saw Brown at his mother’s home “burning” his mother’s clothing in the backyard before the woman’s body was discovered and before he disappeared.

“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” Myrtle Brown’s neighbor, Carlos Cortez, told the media.

Cortez also says Sergio was “out of his mind” the last few months.

The background of Brown’s social media video shows a thatched hut, and a live band is heard playing in the background, leading some to think he has traveled down into Mexico or is in some tropical vacation spot.

Police are looking for Brown to question him on his mother’s death.

