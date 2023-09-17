Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Still Missing, Mother Found Dead in Creek

Former NFL player Sergio Brown is still missing after authorities in Illinois found his mother’s body lying in a creek Saturday in a near western suburb of Chicago.

Brown’s mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, was reportedly found dead in a creek that runs past the rear of her home in Maywood, Illinois, according to Fox Sports.

The Maywood Police Dept. says it is investigating the death as a murder.

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her,” Myrtle Brown’s sister, Sheila Simmons, told Chicago’s WGN. “Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

Attempts to revive the 73-year-old woman failed, and her body was soon transferred to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Simmons said that when she entered Brown’s residence, things seemed out of place.

Family members told the media that no one has seen or heard from Sergio at least since Friday.

“Sergio, an alumni of Proviso East High School in Maywood, played 94 games across seven seasons in the National Football League from 2010-16, the majority of which were spent with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts,” WGN added.

Maywood Police officials have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the former player to call its investigators at 708-368-4131, or Maywood PD’s anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.

