‘They’re Fighting for Clicks, We’re Fighting for Wins’: Oregon Coach Torches Colorado in Viral Pregame Speech

If you were wondering if Oregon coach Dan Lanning took his team’s matchup with the media’s favorite team, the Colorado Buffaloes, personally, the answer is an emphatic yes.

During Oergon’s beatdown of the previously undefeated Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, a video of Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s pregame speech to his team circulated on social media. In the speech, the Oregon coach specifically targeted the sensationalized media attention Colorado has received.

“Rooted in substance,” Lanning asserted. “Not flash. Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads. We talk with your helmet. Every moment.

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference,” he said. “This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”

ESPN played the speech from Lanning during halftime. The words had the desired effect: Oregon scored 35 points in the first half while holding the formerly high-powered Colorado offense to zero points.

The Ducks ended up beating the Buffaloes 42-6. Oregon pulled most of their starters in the fourth quarter. It could have been much worse.