Brooks Koepka Mocks Jon Rahm After Ryder Cup Debacle: ‘Act Like a Child’

Brooks Koepka criticized Jon Rahm’s temperament on Friday after Team USA’s lackluster performance during the opening day of the Ryder Cup.

“I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did, but, you know, it is what it is,’’ Koepka told reporters after he and Scottie Scheffler failed to earn a full point due to Rahm eagling two of the last three holes.

“Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.’’

It’s not clear the exact context of the comments due to the fact that no follow-up questions were asked. However, it is known that, in the midst of a frustrating day, Rahm hit a board at the U.S. Open this year.

Jon Rahm of Spain and Brooks Koepka of the United States look on from the eighth tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

European captain Luke Donald also referenced Rahm’s competitive nature but didn’t see anything from play on Friday that would have prompted Koepka to make those remarks.

“Jon’s a passionate person, but I didn’t see him acting any other way,” Donald said.

Rahm did not speak to reporters after the match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

