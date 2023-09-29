Brooks Koepka Mocks Jon Rahm After Ryder Cup Debacle: ‘Act Like a Child’

Brooks Koepka criticized Jon Rahm’s temperament on Friday after Team USA’s lackluster performance during the opening day of the Ryder Cup.

“I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did, but, you know, it is what it is,’’ Koepka told reporters after he and Scottie Scheffler failed to earn a full point due to Rahm eagling two of the last three holes.

“Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.’’

Bad day to be a sign at LACC. 😬 pic.twitter.com/MRdFTKBfCR — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 17, 2023

It’s not clear the exact context of the comments due to the fact that no follow-up questions were asked. However, it is known that, in the midst of a frustrating day, Rahm hit a board at the U.S. Open this year.

European captain Luke Donald also referenced Rahm’s competitive nature but didn’t see anything from play on Friday that would have prompted Koepka to make those remarks.

“Jon’s a passionate person, but I didn’t see him acting any other way,” Donald said.

Rahm did not speak to reporters after the match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.