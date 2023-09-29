NBA Suspends Josh Primo Four Games for Exposing Himself to Former Therapist

The NBA has suspended former Spurs guard Josh Primo for four games after determining that he had exposed himself to a team psychiatrist, the league announced on Friday.
The league’s investigation charged Primo with “inappropriate and offensive behavior” as well as “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued the Spurs and Josh Primo and is filing a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, alleging Primo exposed himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022
The league reiterated Primo’s stance by saying that the player stressed “his conduct was not intentional.”
Primo’s accuser was also his former therapist, Dr. Hillary Cauthen. She claims that Primo exposed himself to her nine times. Cauthen eventually filed a lawsuit against the Spurs alleging that she had informed the team that their former 1st round pick had exposed himself to her, but did nothing about it.
A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has sued the team and former player Josh Primo after she alleges that he exposed himself to her multiple times during private sessions.
by @kristieap https://t.co/7drkxKWUtW pic.twitter.com/Sk5HYNu3QZ
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 3, 2022
She and the Spurs settled the suit in November of 2022.
Primo had been cut by the team the month before, in October of 2022. Primo had been the Spurs 12th pick in the first-round of the 2021 NBA Draft.
He remains unsigned.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.