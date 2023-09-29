NBA Suspends Josh Primo Four Games for Exposing Himself to Former Therapist

The NBA has suspended former Spurs guard Josh Primo for four games after determining that he had exposed himself to a team psychiatrist, the league announced on Friday.

The league’s investigation charged Primo with “inappropriate and offensive behavior” as well as “conduct detrimental to the league.”

The league reiterated Primo’s stance by saying that the player stressed “his conduct was not intentional.”

Primo’s accuser was also his former therapist, Dr. Hillary Cauthen. She claims that Primo exposed himself to her nine times. Cauthen eventually filed a lawsuit against the Spurs alleging that she had informed the team that their former 1st round pick had exposed himself to her, but did nothing about it.

She and the Spurs settled the suit in November of 2022.

Primo had been cut by the team the month before, in October of 2022. Primo had been the Spurs 12th pick in the first-round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

He remains unsigned.