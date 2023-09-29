Troubled Raiders Star Chandler Jones Arrested in Las Vegas

Only a day after posting a strange video to his social media in which he broke down in tears and was seen ranting about the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Police Dept.

Jones, 33, was reportedly arrested for violating an order of protection at around midnight on Thursday, Sept. 28, TMZ Sports reported.

Law enforcement sources added that Jones did not resist when he was taken into custody and was booked into Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.

The team has released a short statement saying they are aware of the arrest and adding that they are “hopeful Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts.”

The NFL also noted, “We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders.”

On Thursday, Breitbart Sports reported that Jones had posted a strange and rambling half-hour video attacking the Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels, and the NFL, breaking down in tears about the fate of former teammate and deceased player Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in prison in 2017, and floating all sorts of conspiracy theories.

Chandler Jones broke down crying during a livestream and said Aaron Hernandez didn't kill himself in jail. “Oh, y'all didn't know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez?" pic.twitter.com/o3us4VRctu — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 29, 2023

He has since deleted the video.

Jones has been temporarily estranged from the Raiders since he began making accusations that he was locked out of the team’s training facilities on Sept. 5.

The beleaguered player also posted and later deleted some rambling videos about that situation.

In one of the videos, Jones claimed the team sent a woman “with a badge” to his home, and she allegedly told him, “You need to come with us. You’re in danger.”

