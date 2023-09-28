Raiders’ Chandler Jones Cries Over Aaron Hernandez, Makes Strange Accusations in Wild Video

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones posted another bizarre video to his social media accounts, this time breaking down in tears over the death of Aaron Hernandez and making strange accusations against the league, its owners, and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Jones posted a long, 25-minute rant on Instagram Live on Thursday as well as his X account that ends with him erupting in sobs as he talks about what happened to Aaron Hernandez, the NFL star who was convicted of murder and later committed suicide in jail in 2017, the New York Post reported.

“I’m very sane,” the 33-year-old player insisted in the video. “I just want to play for the Raiders.”

“Y’all don’t know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez,” Jones says on the video. “Y’all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail.”

The two players were teammates when Josh McDaniels was the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Jones has been making all sorts of strange accusations. Last week, for instance, he claimed that he was forcibly put in a mental hospital by the Las Vegas fire department and injected with unknown substances.

In his latest video, Jones made a series of odd accusations.

At one point, he insisted that former Cardinals teammate Larry Fitzgerald is “being controlled” by someone, said NFL players are being injected with drugs they are not informed about, and claimed there is no such thing as CTE.

Jones stirred controversy during the first week of Sept. by blasting the Raiders management in posts he soon deleted.

In one post, he claimed that the team sent some woman “with a badge” to his home who told him, “You need to come with us. You’re in danger.”

Jones also claimed he had been “locked out” of the Raider’s training facility, an accusation the team denied.

Jones has committed strange behavior in the past. As far back as 2016. he came to work in New England acting disoriented and then admitted to having a “bad reaction” to synthetic marijuana — which is illegal in Massachusetts. He was quickly sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Coach Bill Belichick then deactivated him for the AFC Championship Game against Denver and eventually traded him away.

