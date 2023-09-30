‘F*cking Fly!’: Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Has Loud Outburst During Flight Delay

Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle was definitely in some kind of state as he grabbed a mic and started shouting at fellow travelers during a flight delay.

The incident, captured in a video obtained by TMZ Sports, went down at JFK International Airport in New York City on September 9. It was also the same day that Riddle accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual assault.

Witnesses state that Riddle’s flight to Orlando was heavily delayed, so he passed the time by having some drinks. Okay, a lot of drinks.

Witnesses further stated that Riddle was being “extremely loud and rude” as well as “incredibly obnoxious” as the passengers waited. The former RAW Tag Team Champion’s alleged rowdy behavior culminated in his mic-grabbing incident in which he queried fans about their flying abilities and rallied the flight staff.

In a cruel twist, for Riddle at least, when it finally came time to depart, he was denied entry into the aircraft due to his apparently inebriated state. So, despite his exhortations, Riddle didn’t get to go on the plane.

Riddle asked, “So, are you telling me I’m not going home today?”

Police were summoned to the gate for a “disorderly passenger” complaint, but Riddle behaved himself and caused no further disruptions.

Well, there was the allegation of sexual assault and harassment that he posted and then deleted on Instagram following the incident. But, other than that, things went well.

Riddle left the WWE on September 22.