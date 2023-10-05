REPORT: NFL Pressuring Networks to Air Taylor Swift Movie Ads During Games

The NFL is so all-in for Swifties that it is reportedly pressuring the networks that air its games to give Taylor Swift air time so she can advertise for her upcoming movie.

According to the New York Post, the NFL is demanding that NBC, ESPN, Fox, and CBS give Swift air time for her ads during the league’s time slots on Sunday and Monday.

NBC apparently did bow down to Swift and air the promo for her movie when the ad appeared during its pregame show, Football Night in America. NBC also aired a Swift commercial during its game time.

ESPN also gave up an ad slot to Swift during both of its NFL Countdown shows on Sunday and Monday.

Sources told the paper that the ads were paid for but did not elaborate by whom exactly. 30-second ad slots command fees of upwards of a million dollars during games.

Neither Fox nor CBS aired any Swift ads, but neither network was airing a Kansas City Chiefs game, either. Swift had attended the last two Chiefs games.

The pressure from the league to persuade the networks to suddenly take Swift ads — which necessarily means they are pushing back ads from other advertisers — shows that the NFL is continuing to go all-in for Taylor Swift.

The league already benefitted from Swift’s romance with KC Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Last week, it was reported that TV ratings soared for the games she attended as young women tuned in to see their pop star queen cavort with celebrities in the stands.

But longtime NFL fans were less than thrilled with the league’s kow towing to Swifties.

With Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy in the lead, fans were becoming sick and tired of the league’s “simping” for Taylor Swift and her young fans.

Fans especially voiced their displeasure after the NFL flooded its social media with photos of Swift and mentions of her across its various accounts.

