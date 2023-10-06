‘Still Splitting Rent’: 49ers Star QB Brock Purdy Still Lives with Roommate

Brock Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. A spot referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant” in league circles. But he’s been anything but irrelevant for the 49ers as he’s led the team to an NFC championship and a 4-0 start this year.

But that doesn’t mean he’s taking himself too seriously.

Purdy, who is still playing for a mere pittance of $870,000 (in NFL terms, for a starting QB who has had his level of success, this is a pittance), revealed in an interview with Today that he is not only not driving a luxury vehicle, he actually still has a roommate.

“So, I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here,” Purdy said. “He and I are still splitting rent, and I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. Other than that, it’s pretty simple.”

While Purdy only makes $870,000 this year, he can look forward to making a whopping $985,000 in 2024. So, the chances of upgrading that Sequoia are very real.

The man who was supposed to be the future QB for the 9ers, 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance, is currently in Dallas—having been traded by San Francisco after the departure of former starter Jimmy Garroppolo and the emergence of Purdy.

So, the path is now open for Purdy to try and finish the unfinished business of last year when San Francisco failed to advance past Philadelphia to get to the Super Bowl, as many believed they were destined to do.

But first, in a game that could have massive implications for the 49ers’ Super Bowl quest, San Francisco takes on Dallas this weekend.