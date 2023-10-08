Taylor Swift Not Attending Travis Kelce’s Game Against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 8: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks to the locker room after sustaining in injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty …
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

If you were wondering why the CBS cameras covering the Chiefs-Vikings game showed so much football and not as much Taylor Swift, it’s because she’s not there.

For the first time in three weeks, Taylor Swift, the pop star and alleged love interest of Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is not attending his game.

“Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game,” CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz told viewers during the broadcast. “She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive.”

Taylor Swift seen out and about in Manhattan on October 01, 2023 in New York City.

Taylor Swift seen out and about in Manhattan on October 01, 2023, in New York City. (Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Swift first appeared in support of Kelce two weeks ago when the Chiefs took on the Bears. The ratings for the game went through the roof, netting the NFL more than 24 million viewers, many of them female. A week later, Swift caused a sensation again when she appeared in New York at Met-Life Stadium for the Chiefs game against the Jets, where more than 29 million tuned in on the broadcast and various streaming services.

Singer Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East...

Singer Taylor Swift cheers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Will the Chiefs game against the Vikings take a hit today with no Taylor Swift in attendance? Probably. Will most fans be absolutely fine with that and just happy to watch a football game without mindless distraction? Definitely.

