Taylor Swift Not Attending Travis Kelce’s Game Against Minnesota

If you were wondering why the CBS cameras covering the Chiefs-Vikings game showed so much football and not as much Taylor Swift, it’s because she’s not there.

For the first time in three weeks, Taylor Swift, the pop star and alleged love interest of Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is not attending his game.

“Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game,” CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz told viewers during the broadcast. “She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive.”

Swift first appeared in support of Kelce two weeks ago when the Chiefs took on the Bears. The ratings for the game went through the roof, netting the NFL more than 24 million viewers, many of them female. A week later, Swift caused a sensation again when she appeared in New York at Met-Life Stadium for the Chiefs game against the Jets, where more than 29 million tuned in on the broadcast and various streaming services.

Will the Chiefs game against the Vikings take a hit today with no Taylor Swift in attendance? Probably. Will most fans be absolutely fine with that and just happy to watch a football game without mindless distraction? Definitely.