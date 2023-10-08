WATCH: Fan in ‘Virginity Rocks’ Speedo Runs Onto Field During Orioles-Rangers Game

Game 1 of the Orioles-Rangers ALDS series came and went without too much in the way of news or fanfare. That is unless you don’t count the activist who charged onto the field in a speedo claiming “Virginity Rocks.”

The rather diminutive fan clad in only black socks and said Speedo, didn’t get too far before security ruthlessly tackled him to the ground.

Not long after that, Baltimore’s Finest came on and applied the cuffs before escorting the runner off the field.

It’s unknown if the activist won any converts to virginity with his bold play. But, no one can question his dedication to the cause.