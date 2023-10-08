WATCH: Fan in ‘Virginity Rocks’ Speedo Runs Onto Field During Orioles-Rangers Game

Patrick Smith_Getty Images
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Game 1 of the Orioles-Rangers ALDS series came and went without too much in the way of news or fanfare. That is unless you don’t count the activist who charged onto the field in a speedo claiming “Virginity Rocks.”

The rather diminutive fan clad in only black socks and said Speedo, didn’t get too far before security ruthlessly tackled him to the ground.

Not long after that, Baltimore’s Finest came on and applied the cuffs before escorting the runner off the field.

A field invader is apprehended by police during the eighth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 07, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It’s unknown if the activist won any converts to virginity with his bold play. But, no one can question his dedication to the cause.

