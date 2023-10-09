‘F*ck You!’: Ex-NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire Blasts BLM After Hamas’ Attack on Israel

Former Phoenix Suns and New York Nicks player Amar’e Stoudemire was disgusted by supporters of Black Lives Matter for their praise of the Palestinian terror attack on Israel.

Stoudemire, who is Jewish, was explicit and direct with his condemnation of blacks who would support Hamas and the Palestinian acts of terror with a strong “fuck you.”

“I woke up this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel – that Hamas kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly. That’s some coward shit. That’s cowardly,” Stoudemire said Sunday on Instagram. “And for all y’all Black Lives Matter (supporters) ain’t saying nothing, ‘Well let me figure out exactly what’s happening before saying anything,’ Fuck you.

“Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages. Ain’t never been cool to kill women and elderly,” Stoudemire lectured. “Never been no matter where you from, what you represent, what tribe you from, it don’t matter. It ain’t never been no cool thing. That ain’t never been nothing nobody supported. And then you go and hide and put the kids in front of you as a barricade. That’s some coward shit.”

The former NBA player also blasted politicians like Rashida Tlaib, who either remained silent for a long time after the attacks or showed sympathy for Hamas.

“All you politicians who have something to say on the contrary – I see you. Fuck you. All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always supported everything else and you quiet now – Fuck you too. Only place in the world I can go and study Torah and eat Kosher food. Only place in the world. Some coward shit dog and all y’all support it. Fuck you.”

Stoudemire added, “On my mama, we don’t respect none of y’all for that.”

The former NBA player’s father is Israeli, and Stoudemire began exploring his Jewish roots later in life. Stoudemire even played basketball for the Hapoel Jerusalem Israeli Basketball Premier League team and was a 2016 and 2019 Israeli Cup winner.

