Olympic Legend Mary Lou Retton ‘Fighting for Her Life’ Due to Rare Form of Pneumonia

Dylan Gwinn

U.S. Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton is “fighting for her life” in an intensive care unit as she battles a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, revealed her mother’s condition in a SpotFund post she created to help raise funds to pay her medical costs.

“Please help my mom continue to fight,” Kelley wrote.”Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details,” Keller said on the page. “However, I will disclose that she not insured.”

Mary Lou Retton, Women’s gymnastics competition, Pauley Pavilion, at the 1984 Summer Olympics, August 1, 1984. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.”

Kelley continued, “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

The 1984 Olympic gold medalist’s daughter says that her mother entered the ICU a week ago and “is not able to breathe on her own.”

Retton won five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Her gold in the individual all-around competition was the first gold in history for an American woman in that event.

