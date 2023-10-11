Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Donates $750k to Hospitals, Medics in Israel After Terror Attacks

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank is making a large cash donation to organizations providing medical care in Israel to those who have suffered during Hamas’ terror attacks.

“The unimaginable, distressing terrorist attacks on Israel that have resulted in death, injury and trauma for scores of people over the past few days are an attack on all humanity, and there is no place in this world for the horrific violence we have witnessed,” Blank said in a statement released by the foundation that bears his name.

The money will go to The Barzilai Medical Center near the Israeli-Gaza border and the Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel. In addition, money will go to United Hatzalah emergency services to provide protective gear.

Blank, who is Jewish, amassed his $7.5 billion fortune in large part after co-founding the Home Depot. He became the owner of the Atlanta Falcons in 2002. Blank also owns the professional soccer team Atlanta United.

Blank was careful to note that the $750,000 was only an “initial emergency grant” and that his foundation would look for other ways to contribute as the situation dictates.