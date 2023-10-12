‘God Is Good’: Parents of Lions’ Alex Anzalone Headed Home After Harrowing Ordeal in Israel

The parents of Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone are headed back to the U.S. after being stranded in Israel following Hamas’ deadly terrorist attack on Saturday.

“Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety,” Anzalone said. “It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good.”

Anzalone’s parents, Sal and Judy, were among 53 people from First Naples Church in Naples, Florida, visiting Israel on a church trip when Hamas attacked. Since the beginning of Hams’ attack, over 2,000 Israelis and Palestinians have died.

Alex Anzalone had support from his head coach during the ordeal. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the AP he was aware of how much the safety of his parents weighed on his player.

“I don’t want to elaborate on anything, but he felt they were safe,” Campbell said. “It’s just finding a way out.

“I know it’s not easy, and I know it weighs on him heavy. That’s a tough deal out there.”

Despite the chaos and carnage on the ground in Israel, the church group from Florida managed to make it out of the country on Thursday, as scheduled.

Alex Anzalone is in his seventh year in the NFL and has become a captain and defensive stalwart for the first-place Lions.