NBA star LeBron James weighed in on the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel at the hands of Hamas, calling it an unacceptable act of “murder and violence.”

In a statement with SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, James condemned the Hamas attack, which has now claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives.

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable,” the statement read. “The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms.

“We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism,” it added.

Earlier this week, Wizards forward Deni Avdija, the NBA’s lone Israeli, also denounced the attack by Hamas.

“While I’m here playing ball, my thoughts are constantly pulled back to Israel,” Avdija said in an Instagram post on Monday. “This past Saturday, terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad unleashed devastation in 21 spots across Gaza.”

“They mercilessly murdered and slaughtered innocent children, women, and elders — some at home, others during a party while celebrating a holiday,” he added.

