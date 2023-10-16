Former NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Arrested for Allegedly Not Paying Child Support

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested in Broward County, Florida, for allegedly refusing to pay child support to the mother of his child.

Jail records obtained by Local 10 show Brown was jailed at around midnight on Sunday.

“I do want him arrested,” said Wiltrice Jackson, mother of Brown’s daughter Antanyiah. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Jackson claims Brown owes her nearly $31,000 in back child support. A Florida judge ordered Brown’s arrest in August due to unpaid support.

“Local 10 News obtained a copy of his arrest report Monday, which stated that Brown was taken into custody outside his home in Dania Beach after he entered a taxi,” the news outlet states.