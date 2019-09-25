Furniture-Throwing Video Emerges from Antonio Brown Condo-Trashing Case

Former New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown recently appeared for a deposition after being accused of throwing furniture out the window of his South Florida condo and trashing the place.

Video of the alleged incident from April of 2018 shows items falling to the ground near the pool section of The Mansions at Acqualina along Collins Avenue, near 177th Street. The video also shows employees running for cover as the items smash to the ground and fall in the pool.

The video was first obtained by Channel 7 News:

The incident allegedly occurred after Brown became enraged that he was robbed of $80,000. The condo filed suit against the player after he became violent and began wrecking the place, they say.

“Our lawsuit is about the damage that was done to the apartment on that day,” the condo association’s Attorney George A. Minski said. “When police got there, Mr. Brown was extremely agitated and was being restrained by a trainer.”

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, noted that there has been no trial and that Brown has only been accused in the incident. He also told the media Brown has countersued.

The player has already settled a separate lawsuit out of court for the incident.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots after two women accused the player of sexual harassment and rape. After he was released, Brown took to Twitter and announced that his NFL career was over.

