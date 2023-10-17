Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. spoke via video chat with members of the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) Yahalom Unit, a special forces anti-terrorism unit, on Monday from Los Angeles, after sending supplies to the troops on his private jet, TMZ Sports reported.

“‘We only want peace in Israel. Thank you for standing up for your country’ Floyd told the soldiers, who were wearing custom TMT x Israel hats, along with their IDF uniforms, weapons slung, and faces covered to protect their identity,” TMZ said, and posted exclusive video of the video chat.

“Floyd, how are you doing? We are here from the special forces unit, Yahalom. We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts during those dark times and thank you very much. We love you,” one of the soldiers told Mayweather.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” Mayweather posted to social media last week after the terrorist attacks on Israel. He then sent his private jet, Air Mayweather, “loaded” with 5,000 lbs. of supplies in over 100 boxes, TMZ reported:

Late last week the plane was loaded floor to ceiling with boxes in Los Angeles, brought on the plane by volunteers, including Floyd’s TMT bodyguards.

TMZ posted exclusive video of Mayweather’s people loading the plane.

Mayweather also took part in a solidarity march for Israel to the Museum of Tolerance on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

The legendary boxer took a “surprise” trip to Israel after his November 13, 2022, exhibition fight against Deji Olatunji in Dubai, UAE.

Mayweather condemned the October 7 terror attacks in Israel by “Hamas terrorists,” calling the reports of kidnappings “horrific war crimes,” and saying, “God Bless Israel”:

I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!

He followed with a second post, saying:

I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!

During Mayweather’s 2022 trip to Israel, the boxer delighted surprised fans at the Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, and attended “a basketball match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv.”

WATCH — Fans greet Floyd Mayweather during 2022 visit to Israel: