Floyd Mayweather to Support Israel in March to the Museum of Tolerance

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. will take part in a solidarity march for Israel to the Museum of Tolerance on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, KTLA 5 reported.

“Floyd Mayweather, world champion boxer is expected to march along with NBA players as well as influencer Montana Tucker, who will also speak during the program,” the museum announced.

The report noted that the Solidarity March for Israel comes after a pro-Palestinian rally occurred Saturday in West Los Angeles.

Watch the Solidarity March for Israel here:

Mayweather has actively supported Israel after news of the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas broke, and announced last week that he was sending aid, including bulletproof vests, via his private jet directly to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists,” Mayweather posted to social media last week, and shared beautiful pictures from his 2022 trip to the country. Mayweather took a “surprise” trip to Israel after his November 13, 2022, exhibition fight against Deji Olatunji in Dubai, UAE.

Los Angeles Magazine explained more about Mayweather’s philanthropic cargo in an October 10 article, saying that Mayweather is “putting his money where his mouth and his heart is”:

A rep for the professional fighter tells Los Angeles that the jet is being loaded for the flight this week, and is expected to arrive this weekend with “equipment that will be handed out personally by his pilots,” A.J.Ramey, Chris Javier, Sam Kniskern and Freeman Blakney — a roster featuring U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veterans.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!” Mayweather posted on Instagram last week.