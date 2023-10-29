VIDEO: Broncos Troll Chiefs, Travis Kelce by Playing Taylor Swift Music After Upset Win

Taylor Swift was not in the building when the Broncos beat her alleged (I still don’t buy it) boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs on Sunday in Denver.

Or was she?

After the Broncos shocked the football-watching world by beating Kansas City for the first time since 2015, the folks running the music at Empower Field at Hile High had a little fun trolling their division foe by playing one of Swift’s hits, Shake It Off.

Most fans seem ready to move on and never see or hear Taylor Swift ever again after being deluged by dozens of shots of Swift in the luxury box when they thought they were tuning in to watch a football game. However, if we only have to hear from Swift as a form of trolling, that makes things much more tolerable.

Fans on X were quick to notice and comment on the Broncos troll job:

The #Broncos are playing Taylor Swift at the stadium after beating the #Chiefs… This is masterclass trolling Ὀpic.twitter.com/DqMa0d1TAm — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 29, 2023

The Broncos playing Taylor Swift after the win over KC is a flex I actually respect pic.twitter.com/ie9bHB7p4i — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 29, 2023

The Broncos played “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift after beating Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Pure savagery. pic.twitter.com/tS8FzkJnbM — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 29, 2023

The Chiefs could be without Swift for a while, as she just started a new concert tour. I don’t know what fans will do with themselves when they turn on a football game and are forced to watch…just football.