WATCH: 49ers’ Brock Purdy Throws One of the Ugliest Interceptions Ever Against Bengals

If you’re a fan of ugly interceptions (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), then you will definitely want to see the debacle that befell 49ers QB Brock Purdy on Sunday.

To be clear, there were plenty of bad plays from Purdy in this game, as there have been plenty of bad plays from him over the last three weeks. However, this attempted pass near the goal line, as the 9ers were trying to stage a late second-half comeback, takes the cake.

Everything seemed to be going right for Purdy after entering the NFL as the last pick in the draft and beating out the third overall pick for the starting job. However, when linebackers start appearing out of nowhere to snatch sure touchdown passes out of the air, it’s a sign that things have taken a turn. Just a horrendous sequence for Purdy and San Fran.

The 49ers have now lost three in a row after looking like the best team in football at the start of the season. Over the course of that losing streak, Purdy has thrown five interceptions and generally looked unsettled.

The 49ers fell to the Bengals 31-17.