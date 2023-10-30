‘That Joint Messed Up’: Colorado Players Claim Their Jewelry Was Stolen During UCLA Game

FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches action against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Some Colorado players claim their jewelry was stolen from the locker room during the Buffaloes game against UCLA in Pasadena on Saturday.

Deion Sander’s son, Deion Jr., posted a video of Colorado players lamenting their stolen jewelry.

“You’re gonna play football and know your sh*t safe,” said Colorado safety Cam’ron Silmon-Craig. “That joint messed up.”

A police investigation is underway to recover the stolen jewelry.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” UCLA said in a statement.

“UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials, and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

Colorado lost to the Bruins 28-16. The Buffaloes have lost three out of their last four since starting 3-0.

