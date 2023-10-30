Some Colorado players claim their jewelry was stolen from the locker room during the Buffaloes game against UCLA in Pasadena on Saturday.

Deion Sander’s son, Deion Jr., posted a video of Colorado players lamenting their stolen jewelry.

“You’re gonna play football and know your sh*t safe,” said Colorado safety Cam’ron Silmon-Craig. “That joint messed up.”

A police investigation is underway to recover the stolen jewelry.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” UCLA said in a statement.

“UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials, and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

Colorado lost to the Bruins 28-16. The Buffaloes have lost three out of their last four since starting 3-0.