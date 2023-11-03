VIDEO: Fans Leaving World Series in Phoenix Blast Pro-Hamas Protesters: ‘Killing Kids… that’s what You’re for!’

Warner Todd Huston

Fans leaving Chase Field in downtown Phoenix after the World Series Thursday blasted a group of pro-Hamas protesters who had gathered to denounce Israel and the United States for its support of the Jewish nation.

The protesters chanted and gave antisemitic speeches over a loudspeaker during the game. In one speech, a woman wearing a headscarf and who calls herself a “Palestinian American” blasted U.S. policy for sending aid to Israel and saying she is “ashamed” of her American side.

“We send 4 billions a year in weapons, against civilians, against unarmed civilians. Biden is trying to approve 100 billion dollars,” the woman said to her audience. The crowd responded saying, “We don’t call it aid.”

Another protester mounted the stage screaming that they need to be loud enough for the fans inside Chase Field to hear them.

“Why are out here tonight? Because they don’t want us out here tonight, right?” he yelled. “They do not want to hear our voices. So we need to make sure we are loud enough so those people in those stadiums can feel us.”

Another took aim at the Democrat Party and urged protesters to stop voting blue.

“I am tired of being told to vote blue, no matter who. When we’re fucking genocide. Fuck Biden!” she screeched.

But the praise for the activist’s speeches from the small crowd of protesters was quickly overshadowed once fans started leaving Chase Field after the game. Baseball fans were unsupportive and many taunted the pro-Hamas protesters, cursed at them, and yelled out pro-Israel slogans.

One fan told the Hamas supporters to “get out” of the U.S.A. and he called them terrorists for supporting the Palestinians as a police officer tried to get him to keep moving along.

In a short interview, that same man flamed the protesters for refusing to denounce the terrorism of Hamas.

“They have to denounce Hamas, if they don’t denounce Hamas. Then they’re a terrorist organization,” he said of the protesters. “If Palestinians really wanted to be free, then they would denounce Hamas, we don’t want to be under control of Hamas.”

Others attacked the protesters from several directions.

“Free them from Hamas,” one yelled.

“Kill decapitated babies. You stupid mother fuckers,” another said.

“Who is paying ya’ll? Who puts money in your pocket. Somebody is paying you,” one fan accused.

“Fuck you. Muslims hate Jews. Muslims hate Jews!” another yelled.

Another infuriated baseball fan yelled at the Hamas supporters, “Killing kids at a rave, killing kids at rave, huh? That’s what you’re for!”

Finally, a man waved an Israeli flag at the protesters and was hugged and congratulated by several other baseball fans for defying the Hamas supporters.

