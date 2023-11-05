Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Speaks of ‘Long and Slow’ Healing Process After Pneumonia Scare

Famed Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has finally spoken out about her frightful bout with pneumonia Monday after her release from the hospital.

Retton was hospitalized early in October and was reportedly “fighting for her life” battling a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, alerted fans to her mother’s condition and launched a SpotFund post to help raise funds to pay medical costs.

Kelley let fans know that the money was needed because the gymnastics legend has no medical insurance.

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill,” Kelley wrote at the time.

Over the ensuing days, Retton made what doctors called “remarkable progress” in fighting the infection and was said to be on the path to recovery.

By Oct. 23, the 55-year-old Olympian was released from the hospital to continue recovering at home.

Now Retton is finally speaking out to fans to let them know how she is doing, Fox News reported.

“I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement. I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight,” the winner of five medals at the 1984 Olympics wrote on Instagram.

“I am forever grateful to you all! I’m with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process,” she continued.

She also requested a bit of privacy as she continues her healing process.

“When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all,” she wrote.

Retton won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals at the 1984 Olympics and earned her nickname “America’s Sweetheart.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston