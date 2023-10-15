Mary Lou Retton Making ‘Remarkable’ Progress in Pneumonia Fight

Former Team U.S.A. Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is making “truly remarkable” progress after “fighting for her life” against a rare form of pneumonia last week, her daughter says.

As Breitbart News reported October 10, the 1984 gold medalist’s family revealed that she was in the intensive care unit, unable to breathe independently, and in need of financial assistance due to lack of health insurance.

“Please help my mom continue to fight,” Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, wrote in a fundraising post. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”

On Saturday, Kelley provided a positive update:

Mom’s progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered. Although she remains in ICU her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!

With nearly 8,000 contributors as of Sunday afternoon, Retton’s fundraiser for medical bills has passed $428,000.

The legendary gymnast’s eldest daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, also posted an “uplifting” update, writing on Instagram that “prayers have been felt and have been answered.”

“Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding,” she said. “Her fighting spirit is truly shining! Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing. Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening!”

Schrepfer added that Retton, who is 55 years old, is doing “so well” with her treatments, and thanked their supporters.

While many commenters gushed with good wishes and hope for Retton, others took the time to write critical things about Retton’s fundraiser due to her purported wealth and political affiliations.

“I want to understand how you have a fundraiser for $50K for medical bills when your mom is worth $8MM and has a mansion in Houston??,” one Instagram user wrote under Kelley’s post. Even if she doesn’t have insurance, she has money to pay. Please explain. I can’t believe people are actually donating.”

According to the sports newspaper Marca, Retton has made her voice heard in the conservative political arena, “notably supporting Ronald Reagan and leading the Pledge of Allegiance at the 2004 Republican National Convention.” She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush.

“[Your] mom literally fought AGAINST universal healthcare. She has nobody to blame but herself for the reason now years later she doesn’t have healthcare. Nobody should feel sorry for her since she didn’t feel sorry for the people begging for healthcare back then,” another commenter wrote.

Others on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their suspicions regarding Retton’s supposed wealth.

Mary Lou Retton's daughter has now raised over $300,000 to cover the medical bills of a millionaire conservative who *refused* to buy health insurance. If only there was some way to pool our money to provide health insurance to all Americans. Some sort of Universal Health Care… — Debra Cleaver (@debracleaver) October 12, 2023

According to People, Retton shares four daughters with former University of Texas quarterback Shannon Kelley, whom she divorced in 2018.

Retton became America’s darling at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles when she was just 16. She won five medals in those games and became the first U.S. woman to win gold in the individual all-around competition.