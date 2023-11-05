WATCH: Tuba Player Punches Fan Mid-Song, Continues Playing

Do you know who takes their job seriously? Tuba players for Texas Southern University, that’s who.

On Saturday, a Jackson State fan approached a Texas State tuba player, and, for some reason, the fan began barking at the tuba player. This turned out to be a huge mistake, as the TSU band member delivered more than one shot directly to the man’s face.

It doesn’t appear as though the punches are what knocked the fan back. Instead, it looks like the guy in the blue shirt pulled him back. But still, who cares? The tuba player went from keeping the beat to beating a guy down and then went right back to playing like it was nothing.

That’s some serious multitasking. On the football field, however, TSU wasn’t able to roll with the punches nearly as well. Jackson State won the game, 21-19.