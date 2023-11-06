REPORT: Blake Martinez Signs with Panthers After Pokémon Card Scandal

Blake Martinez is making his way back to the NFL only one year after becoming involved in a Pokémon trading card scandal that ruined his retirement plans.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Martinez will sign with Carolina after working out for the team on October 25.

Martinez left the NFL nearly a year ago with the intention of making a living trading Pokemon cards. However, Martinez became embroiled in a scandal as a trader and seller of Pokémon cards that resulted in him being banned from WhatNot, a social media marketplace heavily trafficked by Pokémon card buyers.

A 2016 draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, Martinez played four years in Green Bay and two years for the Giants. He last suited up for the Raiders in 2022, where he played four games before retiring to pursue his Pokémon venture.

Martinez totaled 144 tackles in 2017 and 2018 and recorded 159 stops in 2019.