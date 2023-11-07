WATCH: ‘I Do it for the Glory of God’: Texans’ CJ Stroud Praises ‘Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’ After Dramatic Win

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is having one of the best rookie campaigns in NFL history. However, he’s not doing it for himself. He’s doing it for the “Glory of God.”

In his post-game interview with CBS’ Evan Washburn following Houston’s dramatic come-from-behind victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stroud was asked about his game-winning touchdown pass to Tank Dell that capped off a 75-yard drive and gave the Texans a 39-37 victory over the Bucs.

But Stroud wouldn’t talk about his exploits or that of his teammates without first giving praise to his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“First and foremost, man, I’ve got to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, man,” Stroud said.

“These last couple weeks, I’ve been up and down. I’ve been going through a lot on and off the field. But when you give your life to the Lord, man, he gives you opportunities, and it’s what you do with it.”

"I usually, like, try not really look to the accolades and the records, but I put a lot of work in… They picked me at No. 2, and I gotta play like that." – @HoustonTexans QB C.J. Stroud to @EvanWashburn following his historic performance pic.twitter.com/x5xzrVvmx5 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

Stroud added, “I do it for the glory of God, man.”

Stroud’s 470 yards through the air were enough to break the NFL rookie single-game passing record. In addition to a monster game in terms of passing yards, the former Ohio State Buckeye also accounted for five touchdowns and a mammoth 147.8 passer rating.

CJ STROUD FOR THE WIN TO TANK DELL. 5 TDS FOR STROUD. pic.twitter.com/QYLt7gax8E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2023

Stroud hasn’t just been slinging the ball all over the field. He’s also been extremely careful about where he puts it. The rookie phenom has thrown only one interception this year to go along with his 14 touchdowns and 2,270 passing yards.

So, at the rate the young man is progressing, he is on pace for somewhere in the neighborhood of 4,540 yards, 28 touchdowns, and two interceptions. A performance that will not only make him the greatest rookie QB of all time but one of the greatest seasons any QB has ever had, period.

But whenever the Texans season ends, and however it ends, Stroud will most likely still give the credit to God.