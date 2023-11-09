NFL Legend Dick Butkus’s Cause of Death Revealed

NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus died last month from a stroke, a death certificate obtained by TMZ Sports says.
Butkus passed away on October 5th at his home in Malibu, California. Coincidentally (or maybe not), the Bears got their first win of the season on the same night Butkus died.
According to TMZ Sports, the death certificate lists the cause of death as a “cerebrovascular accident,” otherwise known as a stroke.
Other contributing causes were listed, including atrial fibrillation, chronic high cholesterol, and atherosclerosis.
Butkus played for the Bears for his entire career, stretching from 1965-1973. Butkus is a five-time 1st team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1960s team, the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1970s team, the NFL 100 All-Time team, and was a 1979 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
