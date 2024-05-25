Trump Vows to Put a ‘Libertarian’ in His Cabinet, ‘Senior Posts’

Former President Donald Trump vowed to place members of the Libertarian Party in his cabinet and in “senior posts” in his administration if elected president in November.

While speaking at the Libertarian Party’s National Convention, Trump told attendees to either nominate him, or vote for him and they would “win together.”

“You heard those words,” Trump added. “Nominate me or vote. Vote for me. Because the Libertarians want to vote for me, and most of them will. And, it’s very important because we have to get rid of the worst president in history and together we will, and without it, there’s a risk that we could have four more years. We won’t have a country left.”

Trump’s words were met with a mix of boos and cheers from the mixed audience.

🚨— TRUMP PROMISES TO PUT A LIBERTARIAN IN HIS CABINET and top posts if they vote for him pic.twitter.com/NW2DdLQnuv — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) May 26, 2024

“So, what is the purpose of the Libertarian Party getting three percent? What is the reason to take a chance of having this horrible president destroy our country? Which he will do in far less than four years, it’s not going to take four years,” Trump added. “That is why I’m committing to you tonight that I will put a Libertarian in my cabinet, and also Libertarians in senior posts.”

Trump’s commitment to place Libertarian officials in his administration was met with support from the crowd.

While there were some Trump supporters in attendance, not everyone who came was a fan of the former president. Some attendees at the convention passed out kazoos to party members who were instructed to interupt Trump’s speech.

On Friday evening, the convention was thrown into chaos as delegates clashed ahead of Trump’s speech.