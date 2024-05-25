Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein exposed a Democrat National Committee’s (DNC) job listing for a project manager to mitigate third-party candidates, indicating Democrat panic over the contours of the race.

Stein posted a screenshot of the job listing for “Independent & Third Party Project Manager” on Friday:

Wow. @TheDemocrats posted – then deleted – a job for a “Third Party Project Manager” to infiltrate their competition and find ways to take us off the ballot. Is this how they’re “saving democracy”? Help us fight back and make sure we get on the crucial NY ballot:… pic.twitter.com/StyeqvmI7w — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) May 24, 2024

“Wow. @TheDemocrats posted – then deleted – a job for a ‘Third Party Project Manager’ to infiltrate their competition and find ways to take us off the ballot. Is this how they’re ‘saving democracy’?” Stein wrote.

The job posting comes as third-party candidates harm President Joe Biden more than they do former President Donald Trump in national polling. The RealClearPolling average shows Trump leading Biden by 1.1 points (47.5 to 46.4) in a head-to-head race as of Saturday. In the five-way RealClearPolling average, the margin between them expands to 2.4 percent, with Trump leading 41.7 percent to 39.3 percent. Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes 10.5 percent, while independent Cornel West and Stein – all of whom lean left politically – register at 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

A copy of the posting is available on Built In. The DNC appears to be offering $65,000 for the position, where a project manager will oversee and manage third-party-related “work in their respective states.”

The first responsibility listed for the position is following the campaign events of Stein, Kennedy Jr., and West “in the region and sharing intel in real-time.”

The top objective listed under the “initial phase of the work” is the gathering of “on-the-ground intel to inform our overall landscape assessment of independent and third-party candidates.”

This entails collecting information on candidates’ “Ballot access progress,” “Campaign activity, organizational strength, and voter/grassroots enthusiasm.” Moreover, the first phase includes mobilizing “in-state leaders and supporters for four current and future program priorities.”

Among the mobilization efforts, the project manager is tasked with recruiting volunteers to attend Stein’s, West’s, and Kennedy Jr.’s events.

Other objectives under the first phase are to enlist “volunteers for petition review and other legal-adjacent support for potential ballot access challenges” and engage “in petition review and supporting petition review programs.”